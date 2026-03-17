Billionaire Republican megadonor Peter Thiel is receiving international criticism, including from members of the Catholic clergy, for promoting his belief that the arrival of the Antichrist is near.

The Antichrist is a figure in Christianity who has traditionally been seen as a herald of the end of the world and who operates in direct opposition to Jesus Christ.

Thiel has an estimated net worth of more than $30 billion, making him one of the 100 wealthiest people in the world. For the last year, he’s given speeches at conferences discussing his belief in the looming Antichrist.

Peter Thiel, co-founder and Chair of Palantir, is among the GOP’s top donors.

As part of Thiel’s crusade this week, he traveled to Rome, Italy, to speak with a conservative Christian group to explore “occult forces,” which the group says are “ceaselessly at work, intent on destroying what remains of the West.”

In previous appearances, Thiel has described the so-called Antichrist as having beliefs that align with the liberal, left worldview. He has also argued that the Antichrist intends to create a one-world government while opposing climate change and the spread of artificial intelligence.

Leaks from a previous conference show Thiel calling internationally celebrated climate activist Greta Thunberg “some sort of evil tyrant” or “a shadow of an antichrist.”

According to Rev. Paolo Benanti, who advised the late Pope Francis, Thiel is promoting “a prolonged act of heresy against the liberal consensus: a challenge to the very foundations of civil coexistence.”

And Avvenire, an Italian Catholic newspaper, described Thiel as an “agent of chaos.”

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Thiel exists at the upper echelon of financial donors to the GOP, and he was a major contributor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Currently, he is among the top GOP donors in this year’s midterm elections.

Vice President JD Vance is close to Thiel, who helped him get into the world of tech financing and investment after Thiel contributed $15 million to elect Vance to the Senate.

After supporting Trump and other Republicans, Thiel’s firm Palantir has received millions in government contracts authorized by the Trump administration. Palantir’s technology is being used by immigration agents to identify and deport immigrants.

At the elite right-wing donor level, Thiel stands beside Elon Musk in spending heavily to elect Republicans.

Let them waste their money.