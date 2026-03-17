Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas took time away from racially profiling American citizens to defend the ongoing quagmire in the Strait of Hormuz—which borders Iran—by comparing it with the U.S. involvement in World War II.

“I would just say that it's been an extraordinarily successful campaign over the last couple weeks,” Cotton told reporters. “Anyone who says that we're already losing or we're in a quagmire or the president can't succeed because of the threat that Iran poses to the Hormuz right now is akin to saying [Dwight] Eisenhower is losing because he hadn't made it to Berlin within two weeks of D-Day.”

President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran just over two weeks ago has already led to skyrocketing oil prices, potential war crimes, and a stream of ever-changing “objectives” for the war.

Of course, Cotton is no stranger to fetishizing military force. During Trump’s first term, he penned a fascist op-ed calling on sein führer to deploy the military into American streets to subdue protesters.