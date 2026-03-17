The bitter Democratic House primary in Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, stretching across Chicago’s North Side, ended with progressive Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss narrowly winning a crowded field.

Finishing second was the also progressive Kat Abughazaleh, the former Media Matters staffer now facing a bullshit federal indictment tied to protests against ICE raids in Chicago.

That race—along with three other high-profile primaries in the city—was flooded with tens of millions of dollars from pro-Israel group AIPAC, the crypto industry, and AI-linked interests. Much of that money wasn’t just overwhelming. It was deployed in ways that were outright dishonest.

Political reporter Dave Weigel catalogued some of the worst tactics, including a crypto-funded ad attacking a Bernie Sanders-style progressive aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America as a “corporate pawn”—a blatant attempt to kneecap him in a progressive district.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss speaks during the 9th District primary debate in Chicago on Feb. 25.

And AIPAC was, as usual, the worst offender.

“Illinois pop-up groups funded by AIPAC, with innocuous names like ‘Elect Chicago Women,’ have spent millions on ads that falsely portray pro-Israel candidates as anti-Trump warriors and pro-Palestinian candidates as secret right-wingers,” Weigel reported. “The ads have dragged Democrats who otherwise have few policy differences into arguments about what they would owe their donors and whose money they wouldn’t take.”

Read Weigel’s story—it’s a clusterfuck.

Money in politics has always been a concern, but it hasn’t always been decisive. Candidates with the biggest war chests lose all the time. Kamala Harris significantly outraised President Donald Trump, and it didn’t matter. That’s not unusual.

But that dynamic assumes something we no longer have: a baseline commitment to truth and transparency.

What these super PACs are doing now is different. They’re flooding elections with disinformation, hiding behind shell groups, and counting on voters not being able to tell what’s real. That’s not just ugly politics. It’s corrosive.

“What hasn’t changed is that these PACs run on what their strategists believe will play with Democratic primary voters, not what their funders want to achieve,” Weigel wrote. “As a result, watching TV in Chicago makes you feel like a cordyceps fungus has taken over the Democratic Party—imitating its messaging to destroy it, just as the parasite does in the wild.”

Even Rahm Emanuel—who helped build this big-money system—acknowledged where things are headed. “You’re going to see more of this unfortunately,” the former Chicago mayor told Politico. “Illinois is literally the first stop on the way to an ugly future, where billionaires will be the dominant players and candidates will be pawns in their world.”

In the 9th District, AIPAC’s strategy was clear: siphon votes from both Abughazaleh and Biss, each a sharp critic of Israel. It didn’t work.

And it hasn’t worked elsewhere. In New Jersey, AIPAC-backed efforts to take down Rep. Tom Malinowski over his insufficiently hawkish stance ended up backfiring, helping elect outspoken Israel critic Analilia Mejia.

It dumped $10 million into the Senate primary backing Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who added more than $30 million from his own war chest. His allies even spent another $1 million boosting OG Daily Kos candidate Rep. Robin Kelly in a blatant attempt to split the vote among his two Black women opponents.

On the other side, Gov. J.B. Pritzker put $5 million into a super PAC backing Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Joined by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, left, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to residents at the Montclare Senior Residences of Avalon Park in Chicago on March 12.

All told, Krishnamoorthi and his backers spent over $40 million. Stratton and her allies? Roughly $18 million.

Thankfully, Stratton still won with about 40% of the vote.

So yes, money still isn’t everything. But the way that money is now being used is a serious problem.

These outside groups—crypto, AI, AIPAC—aren’t trying to win arguments. They’re trying to bury them under lies. They hide their motives, disguise their funding, and manipulate voters with messaging designed to deceive.

That’s not sustainable in a functioning democracy and is leading us down a dark path. And the longer it goes unchecked, the worse it gets.