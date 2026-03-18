Richard Grenell is causing quite a stir following his exit from his role at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The former president of the cultural center—which President Donald Trump has renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center—was replaced Monday with a Biden-era facilities chief, Matt Floca.

“There was a story he got fired; he didn’t get fired,” Trump said Monday to reporters. “He was here for a short period of time, for a year, figuring it out with Matt and everybody else. And Matt now is going to take over.”

But in the wake of his new position change, Grenell isn’t bidding adieu gracefully. Instead, it seems, the special envoy to the president is using his social media to attack anyone asking questions.

“Elizabeth Williamson isn’t a journalist. She is a left wing hack who lies about Republicans. All the time,” he posted on X Monday alongside a screenshot of their text conversation.

According to the screenshots, New York Times journalist Williamson asked Grenell for comment on his “next venture” now that he’s out of the job. "Any general comment on what has proven a turbulent year for you in the administration?” she asked.

Responding, Grenell wrote, "Here's my on the record comment. 'You are such a left wing hack who is not interested in the truth, but interested in attacking Republicans and manipulating the news for your own far left agenda. Anyone looking at your body of work realizes that you've just got an agenda that includes anything against conservatives.'"

x Elizabeth Williamson isn’t a journalist. She is a left wing hack who lies about Republicans. All the time.



I’m not falling for her agenda-drive tactics. I’m exposing her.



Here is the text exchange I just had with her proving she lies. @NYTLiz should be fired.



Can you imagine… pic.twitter.com/OCQntJ4aLZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 16, 2026

On Saturday, he also lashed out against Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who has been looking into the Kennedy Center’s finances, and accused Grenell of putting the institution “out of business.”

x Your buffoonery knows no limits.



You sat silent while the place went into total disrepair.



You sat silent while the staff was paid with monies designed to pay off the future $30 million loan coming due in 2030 because there was no money in the bank to pay salaries.



You sat… https://t.co/CtcG2YR0Mo — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 14, 2026

It’s not unheard of for Grenell to have a catty moment with reporters, using colorful language to communicate. But the entire Trump administration, in addition to the president, has garnered a reputation for treating reporters cruelly in the past year.

While at the helm of the Kennedy Center Grenell was known as someone who operates with a cold shoulder and, according to employees, as if he didn’t want to be there.

On the bright side, Trump’s new pick for Grenell’s replacement won’t have much work to do outside of overseeing a closed performing arts center. This week, the Kennedy Center board voted to close the structure for Trump’s proposed two year-long renovations.

Daily Kos reached out to Grenell for comment but did not hear back at time of publication.