If the prediction markets were betting they would have a good week, they were wrong.

First, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed criminal charges against betting platform Kalshi—20 counts, to be precise. It’s illegal to bet on elections in Arizona, but Kalshi lets people bet on elections everywhere, thanks to the Trump administration dropping Biden-era attempts to block just that.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

It’s also illegal to run a sports betting business in Arizona without a license, but according to the criminal complaint, Kalshi let Arizona residents bet on sports anyway.

Kalshi knew this was coming, as the Arizona gaming department sent them a cease-and-desist in December, so it preemptively sued the AG and the Department of Gaming last week to try to get a ruling that they can ignore the laws, basically. Kalshi has also sued Iowa, Utah, and Ohio to try to force those states to let them do whatever they want as well.

In another development that is probably suboptimal for Kalshi and its competitor Polymarket, Democrats have introduced a bill to try to regulate this runaway nightmare that lets people bet on wars.

Sen. Chris Murphy’s bill would ban prediction markets from allowing someone to bet on any government action if they have inside information. It would also ban all betting on acts of terror, assassinations, and wars.

Related | What could possibly go wrong with betting on wars?

Honestly, that’s kind of weak sauce, but it is at least a start. There’s no question the Connecticut Democrat sees this only as a first step and wants to take it further.

“For my part, this bill doesn’t cover the waterfront in terms of what is concerning in these markets,” Murphy said. “But this seems to be the most urgent problem right now because there is such obvious, deep corruption happening inside the White House.”

That corrupt White House has no real interest in imposing any regulations on these things. Instead, the Trump administration is planning to force every state to allow prediction markets by pretending it isn’t gambling. That would mean that any state laws regulating or banning gaming would essentially be nullified.

The Polymarket prediction market website is seen on a computer screen, on Jan. 11 in New York.

The two leading companies, Kalshi and Polymarket, have another not-so-secret weapon: Donald Trump Jr., who is a paid adviser to Kalshi and an unpaid adviser and investor in Polymarket. It really highlights how much Junior is just there to lobby his daddy, because otherwise the two market leaders—which are huge competitors—would likely not employ the same adviser.

Incapable of passing up an opportunity to be corrupt, the Trump family business is going to start its own prediction market as well.

Meanwhile, in the most gruesome and bleak lawsuit imaginable, a bunch of people have sued Kalshi in a class action lawsuit over bets on the death of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

After some people who clearly had inside information won big on “predicting” Khamenei’s death, Kalshi roused itself to say that you can’t bet on death—just war, and whether a leader will be “out.”

So Kalshi said it wouldn’t pay out on bets on Khamenei and refunded everyone their original bets plus any fees. These gamblers … er, “investors,” are mad that there is a “death carveout” and they want to be properly rewarded for betting on death.

Imagine being the kind of ghoul who would put your name on this lawsuit. Especially in light of the fact that most people—even Republicans—want to see much of this sort of thing banned.

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A functioning government would be responsive to this overwhelming sentiment and regulate or ban these markets, but we don’t have a functioning government. Instead, we have a corrupt monstrosity that’s going to force these markets on everyone, all while President Donald Trump and his family profit.