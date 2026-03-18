The morning after Texas Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton advanced to a runoff for the state’s Republican Senate nomination, President Donald Trump pledged to step in and save his party from an ugly and prolonged battle that could jeopardize the seat for the GOP in this November’s general election.

But Tuesday night was the deadline for candidates in Texas to formally end their campaigns and remove their names from the May 26 runoff ballot.

And given that Trump has so far not made good on his vow to coronate the GOP nominee, both Cornyn and Paxton remain in the race and will both appear as options for Republican primary voters in the runoff.

That news should be music to Democrats' ears. Cornyn and Paxton are now expected to continue spending millions to gore each other as they fight to be the nominee. And whoever emerges victorious from the runoff will do so damaged by friendly fire, leaving them weaker going into the general election against Democratic nominee James Talarico.

Talarico’s devout Christian faith and populist messaging could be uniquely appealing to a Texas electorate that hasn't voted a Democrat into a federal or statewide office since 1994.

What's more, while initial reports said Trump planned to endorse Cornyn, Trump has since raised doubts about whether he will endorse in the race at all.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, and Texas Sen. John Cornyn are vying for the Republican Party’s nomination for a Senate seat.

That is especially damaging for Cornyn as he struggles to consolidate the support of MAGA Republicans who view him as an establishment squish. The “America first” crowd instead prefers Paxton—despite his laundry list of scandals—as he has been a steadfast backer of Trump and the GOP’s culture-war battles.

On Saturday, Trump told NBC News that he'd be making a decision "over the next week or so," but he added that his decision will have "to do with the SAVE America Act," referring to a voter-suppression bill that currently has little chance of passage in Congress.

Cornyn tried to appease Trump and grovel for his endorsement, saying he'd vote to nix the filibuster in order to get the legislation passed, despite the fact that he was previously a loud defender of the Senate procedure that allows the minority party to block legislation if it cannot obtain 60 votes.

But even that didn’t seem to be enough for Trump, who is hell-bent on signing the SAVE Act into law, even though even Republicans say it wouldn’t help the GOP in the midterms and may actually be a net negative.

Trump said that he “very much appreciate[s]” that Cornyn said he’d nix the filibuster to get the SAVE America Act passed. But when NBC News asked if that was enough to earn Trump’s support, Trump replied, “I don’t know, but we have to get it passed.”

Even worse for Cornyn is that Trump seemed skeptical of arguments that Cornyn is the more electable candidate and thus should get Trump's blessing—the main argument Cornyn had to get Trump’s backing.

“I’ve heard that,” Trump said of the Cornyn electability argument. “I don’t know. I don’t know that to be a fact.”

The runoff, meanwhile, has been as ugly as Democrats could have hoped for.

Both Cornyn and Paxton have gone nuclear on each other with negative ads.

Cornyn has highlighted Paxton’s previous indictment and impeachment as well as the extramarital affairs he’s allegedly had.

And Paxton released an ad showing Cornyn’s past criticism of Trump—something unlikely to sit well with Texas GOP primary voters.

Ultimately, a recent public poll shows Talarico with leads over both Paxton and Cornyn. (That said, the poll was conducted by a Democratic group, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.)

All of this has Republicans sweating and fearing that the Senate seat could slip away from them if the 2026 midterm elections prove as bad for the GOP as current evidence suggests.

As Dr. Ishirō Serizawa said in 2014’s “Godzilla,” “Let them fight.”