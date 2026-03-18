Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the Senate Democratic primary in that state on Tuesday night, making her the favorite for the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Dick Durbin. Stratton was strongly backed by Gov. JB Pritzker, and her win will help him to make a case for a possible presidential run in the 2028 election.

Stratton was the underdog in her race but earlier in the year it was revealed that Pritzker had donated $5 million to the super PAC supporting her in the race. Pritzker also appeared alongside Stratton in a campaign ad released in February with a montage of citizens saying “fuck Trump.”

Stratton has called for ICE to be abolished and has positioned herself in direct opposition to many of Trump’s policies and rhetoric. By contrast, her rival in the primary, Raja Krishnamoorthi, received money from a group of pro-MAGA donors.

In the last two years, Pritzker has emerged as one of the most prominent voices countering Trump. Pritzker attracted national attention after Trump ordered federal agents to go to the state to carry out his unpopular mass deportation anti-immigrant agenda. Pritzker labeled the show of force an “invasion” and used the state’s legal team to fight the Trump administration.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Pritzker also referred to Trump as a “wannabe dictator” and summed up his defense of his home state by noting, “If you come for my people, you come through me. So come and get me.”

Helping Stratton to win her race is a demonstration of political organizing that will give Pritzker a concrete example to point to if he chooses to run for the presidency.

Currently there appear to be a significant number of Democrats who seem likely to be 2028 presidential candidates, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, among others. Powering the victory of a fellow Democrat, as Pritzker has for Stratton, will help him to stand out in the crowd.