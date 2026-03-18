Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin's confirmation hearing to be President Donald Trump's new homeland security secretary quickly went off the rails when a top Republican laced into Mullin over his past conduct.

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican in charge of Mullin’s confirmation hearing, asked him to explain his recent comment suggesting that Paul deserved the violent assault he suffered in 2017 at the hands of a neighbor.

“I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault that caused me so much pain and my family so much pain,” Paul said. “I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force.”

"Tell it to my face,” Paul continued in his opening statement at Wednesday's confirmation hearing. “Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it. And while you’re at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents."

Mullin, however, refused to simply apologize.

"I'm not apologizing for pointing out your character," Mullin said.

Paul also played clips of other instances in which Mullin threatened people with violence, including at a Senate hearing where Mullin challenged a witness to fight him in the committee room.

Trump, for his part, nominated Mullin to replace Kristi Noem, whom he fired earlier in March. Her firing was not because of her grifting, ineptitude, and abject cruelty, but instead because she placed blame for her agency's obscene spending on Trump.

Republican senators—who are now worried that Trump's violent immigration enforcement will hurt the party in the midterms—hope a new face at DHS will help soften their image and quell a possible revolt from Latino voters this fall.

Yet, as Paul's line of questioning pointed out, Mullin is just as cruel and violent as Noem.

Like Noem, he excused the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who killed two American citizens in Minneapolis.

What’s more, Mullin may even be as corrupt as Noem. His wealth has soared since he took office through stock trades.

Ultimately, Mullin has proven to be equally as subservient to Trump and defensive of his illegal demands as Noem was. Hopes that Mullin could turn DHS's image around look very much misplaced.

At the end of the day, the cruelty is the point for Trump, and Mullin will happily work to achieve that goal.