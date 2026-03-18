National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday, where Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Jon Ossoff of Georgia were relentless regarding the consequences of President Donald Trump’s ill-conceived war in Iran.

Kelly began by asking whether China and Russia are “our primary geopolitical rivals,” a point the two officials affirmed. He then laid out the fallout of Trump’s war: soaring gas prices and a policy shift that lifted sanctions on Russia, syphoning billions to President Vladimir Putin that he can use against Ukraine.

Kelly then pressed further, probing what Trump knew—or failed to understand—about Iran’s capacity to retaliate by creating chaos in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I'm having a hard time finding out whether the White House asked or whether there was a brief, whether the president knew,” he said. “Did he know this was going to happen, or did he just disregard it?”

Ossoff was far less friendly in his approach, challenging Gabbard on the administration’s claims that Iran posed an "imminent nuclear threat” just months after claiming that its nuclear facilities had been “obliterated.”

“Was it the assessment of the intelligence community that there was an ‘imminent nuclear threat’ posed by the Iranian regime?” Ossoff asked.

“The only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the president,” Gabbard responded.

“False,” Ossoff shot back. “This is the worldwide threats hearing where you present to Congress national intelligence—timely, objective, and independent of political considerations.”

As with everything in the Trump administration, Gabbard and Ratcliffe’s hearing was yet another display of lies and incompetence.