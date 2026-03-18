A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Perhaps it’s time to regulate gambling on wars and elections
But then how would the Trump family make a profit?
Trump misses chance to save Texas GOP from ugly Senate runoff
Let them fight.
JB Pritzker gets 2028 bump after his favored candidate wins election
Is the Illinois governor eyeing a presidential run?
Trump’s DOJ is still in disarray
The only consistency is the bullshit.
Cartoon: Operation epic fear
Nothing a little gerrymandering can’t fix.
Trump's new DHS pick suffers vicious confirmation hearing
He may be worse than Kristi Noem.
Richard Grenell is as awful as you'd imagine
Good to see Trump’s former fave is handling his firing with grace!
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