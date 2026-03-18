A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Perhaps it’s time to regulate gambling on wars and elections

But then how would the Trump family make a profit?

Trump misses chance to save Texas GOP from ugly Senate runoff

Let them fight.

JB Pritzker gets 2028 bump after his favored candidate wins election

Is the Illinois governor eyeing a presidential run?

Trump’s DOJ is still in disarray

The only consistency is the bullshit.

Cartoon: Operation epic fear

Nothing a little gerrymandering can’t fix.

Trump's new DHS pick suffers vicious confirmation hearing

He may be worse than Kristi Noem.

Richard Grenell is as awful as you'd imagine

Good to see Trump’s former fave is handling his firing with grace!

Click here to see more cartoons.