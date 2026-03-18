President Donald Trump is revisiting his tried-and-true grab for a “51st state”—this time, he has his sights on Venezuela.

“Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal,” he posted via Truth Social. “They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?”

Trump’s grand idea was prompted by the South American country’s first-ever win of the World Baseball Classic Tuesday evening.

Venezuela sitting President Delcy Rodriguez

This sports win is a big deal for Venezuela. Enough so that sitting President Delcy Rodriguez deemed Wednesday a public holiday, giving nonessential workers the day off. And they needed a reason to celebrate. Right now, the South American country is undergoing plenty of political change and tension at the hands of the U.S. after Trump greenlit a military operation on Jan. 3, to capture former leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Many, including Trump himself, have said that Rodriguez and the rest of the Chavista government—a term to describe the ruling party that follows a semblance of ideas brought about by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez—are under the thumb of the Trump administration until another election is carried out. Meanwhile, that hasn’t stopped Trump from reestablishing the sale of oil from Venezuela.

But Trump has been inadvertently pursuing his 51st state, or “Donroe Doctrine,” as his grip on Latin America grows and his quest to expand continues.

Outside of Venezuela, the president has threatened to invade Colombia while puffing his chest at Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“I do believe I’ll be … having the honor of taking Cuba,” Trump said to reporters Monday. “Whether I free it, take it—I think I could do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth, they’re a very weakened nation right now.”

The island country has recently faced extreme power blackouts, with hospitals losing electricity and people taking to the streets as the U.S. threatens tariffs against countries who supply them with oil.

But more cooperative countries, like El Salvador and Costa Rica, are, or were, allowing the Trump administration to send non-native immigrants to their prisons.

The desire to get entangled in regime changes from Venezuela to Cuba challenges Trump's “America First” approach on the campaign trail that helped land him his second term. And, in part, it seems to be impacting his once steady Latino vote in the U.S.

So, while the president jokes about making Greenland and Canada, and now Venezuela, the 51st state (53rd?), his actions tell a larger story of America’s planned control of the Western hemisphere.