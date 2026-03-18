Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is sort of the Sen. Susan Collins of the judiciary these days—you know, all brow-furrowing concern but no action and almost always capitulating to Trump—issued his firmest “Don’t harass judges, pretty please?” statement to date.

But it still sucks.

After well over a year of President Donald Trump 2.0, his administration, and his minions attacking and openly threatening judges who rule against him, Roberts roused himself from his torpor to say … nothing much.

“It’s important that our decisions are subjected to scrutiny, and they are,” he said. “The problem sometimes is that the criticism can move from a focus on legal analysis to personalities.”

Roberts also criticized “personally directed hostility,” but then completely wussed out when it came to saying who, exactly, is making all these threats. Maintaining his commitment to never saying anything negative about Trump, he made sure to both-sides things and say that attacks were coming from “not just any one political perspective.”

Except that’s not true. And the chief justice of the highest court in the land knows it.

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It wasn’t a Democrat who went on a late-night social media tirade to say that the Supreme Court was “hurting our country and will continue to do so” because they ruled against Trump on tariffs.

It wasn’t a Democrat who said, “Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court.” That would be Trump as well.

It wasn’t an elected Democrat who demanded that U.S. District Judge John Bates be impeached or called him a “predator” because he didn’t like a ruling requiring restoration of some public health websites the Trump administration had taken down. That would be Trump fanboy and GOP Rep. Andy Ogles.

It isn’t an elected Democrat who created a “WANTED” poster featuring judges who have ruled against Trump. That would be Ogles as well.

And, of course, there aren’t any Democrats in the Trump administration, so it’s only people like White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller saying that judges ruling against Trump are committing an “ongoing legal insurrection,” whatever that means. After the tariffs ruling, Miller said “We are living under a judicial tyranny” and whined that the “judicial coup is out of control.”

After ruling against Trump on his patently unconstitutional executive order nullifying birthright citizenship, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour was swatted and got a bomb threat. It’s pretty safe to say those anonymous efforts didn’t come from liberals, but rather from the violent minions Trump constantly incites.

And finally, while no one is sure who burned down the home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein, it happened not long after she blocked the Trump administration from getting that state’s voter data.

To be blunt, Roberts’ current statement is really no stronger than what he said as attacks accelerated against Judge James Boasberg last year.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

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What John Roberts refuses to acknowledge is that John Roberts—and his fellow conservatives on the court—created this problem. They kneecapped the lower courts by preventing them from issuing nationwide injunctions because that was making Trump sad. And they keep overturning lower court decisions without explanation to hand victories to Trump.

Roberts unleashed this when he wrote the majority opinion giving Trump unprecedented immunity from pretty much everything. Pretending he doesn’t understand that ruling emboldened Trump, and that it protects him from fallout even for calling for violence against the very court Roberts heads, is ridiculous.

The chief justice is at fault and he knows it—but he won’t admit it. Instead, he’ll pop up every few months with some vague statement decrying attacks against judges, never naming names, never offering a solution.

Weak sauce, man.