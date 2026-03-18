Vice President JD Vance is urging voters to “double down” on President Donald Trump and his policies that have driven up costs, strained our global alliances, and begun a new war in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, during a post-speech Q&A in Michigan, Vance was asked about soaring gas prices and what, if anything, the Trump administration plans to do to address them.

“This is a temporary blip, okay?” Vance said, adding that skyrocketing gas prices due to the Iran war are “not going to last forever.”

“We're going to take care of business. We're going to come back home, and when that happens, you're going to see energy prices come back down to reality,” he added.

The U.S. has just experienced the second-largest four-week increase in gas prices since 1990, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

During his response, Vance called out high prices under former President Joe Biden, but he elided the distinction between those prices—which were largely caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and which Biden successfully brought down by the end of his term—and the current crisis, which President Donald Trump opted into when he kicked off his ill-conceived war against Iran.

At the same time, just how soon we will “come back home,” as Vance claims, remains to be seen. Even less certain is how soon any sense of stability will be brought to a region we have successfully destabilized.