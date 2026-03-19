On March 19, 2003, after weeks of false claims about Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s supposed stockpile of weapons of mass destruction, then-President George W. Bush launched his war in Iraq.

Following the initial air campaign, Bush addressed the nation about the neoconservative invasion known as “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

“I want Americans and all the world to know that coalition forces will make every effort to spare innocent civilians from harm,” Bush said. “A campaign on the harsh terrain of a nation as large as California could be longer and more difficult than some predict.”

The war in Iraq dragged on for nearly nine years, with the last U.S. troops withdrawing in December 2011, during then-President Barack Obama’s first term. During the war, roughly 4,500 American troops and more than 100,000 Iraqis were killed. The war cost the U.S. around $800 billion.

Philosopher George Santayana famously said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”—an aphorism that has been repeated so often it risks sounding hollow. But there is nothing hollow about the death and destruction brought on by those who refuse to pay heed to the lessons of history.