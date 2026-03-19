Republican lawmakers love to run on a promise to serve only a handful of terms, railing on members of Congress who serve too long and saying that limiting the number of years members can spend on Capitol Hill would solve what ails the federal government.

But just as much as Republicans love to extoll the virtues of term limits and make pledges about their own tenure, those same GOP lawmakers often go on to break those promises when their self-imposed timelines come to an end.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott became the latest Republican to break their pledge, announcing on Wednesday that he will run in 2028 for a third term, despite a past promise to serve only two.

“And I’ll say without any question that as I think about my own reelection in 2028, I think about all the lessons I’ve learned on the campaign trail for all these other candidates, and frankly, even in South Carolina,” Scott told The Post and Courier, adding that he plans to run again in two years.

That's an about-face from his comments ahead of his 2022 reelection bid, when he told the same South Carolina newspaper, “I plan to run for reelection, but that will be my last one, if I run."

Scott joins a long list of Senate Republicans who once ran on a promise of a self-imposed term limit but later broke those commitments after getting drunk on power.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, shown in November.

Sen. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, might be the worst offender.

In 1996, when she first ran for Senate, she vowed to stay for only two terms.

Thirty years later, Collins is now running for a sixth term, hoping she can overcome a blue wave in a blue-leaning state so she can continue to be "concerned" about her own party's actions but do nothing to actually stop them.

But wait, there's more!

Conspiratorial lunatic and Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson also said he would serve only two terms when he first ran in 2010. But he broke that pledge in 2022, when he ran for and unfortunately won a third term. And he's not ruling out running for a fourth when he's up again in 2028.

“So I learned in my second run, when I absolutely meant second and final, you can’t say, you know, never, never," Johnson said last May, adding that he doesn't think he wants to run again but won't rule out the possibility of changing his mind. "I don’t want to.”

Then there's the real hypocrites like the odious Sen. Ted Cruz.

In 2017, during his first term, the Texas Republican submitted legislation to limit senators to two terms. It didn’t pass, so he reintroduced that legislation in 2024—as he ran for a third term.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, shown in 2024.

“Term limits are critical to fixing what’s wrong with Washington, D.C.,” Cruz wrote in a 2023 statement. “The Founding Fathers envisioned a government of citizen legislators who would serve for a few years and return home, not a government run by a small group of special interests and lifelong, permanently entrenched politicians who prey upon the brokenness of Washington to govern in a manner that is totally unaccountable to the American people.”

If he truly believed that, Cruz would’ve hung it up in 2024.

Other Republicans who have broken term-limit pledges include Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who is now hoping to overcome his anger-management issues to win confirmation as President Donald Trump's head of the Department of Homeland Security. Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and a number of House Republicans have also broken their pledges.

Of course, term limits are not a great idea. They would likely make outside influence in Congress even worse than it currently is, since without institutional memory, members would rely even more on lobbyist knowledge.

But it’s the principle here. If you say you’re going to serve only a certain number of terms, you should be held to that.

Rules for thee but not for me: It’s the Republican Party way.