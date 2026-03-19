A poll released on Wednesday reveals that clear majorities of Americans have an extremely negative view of President Donald Trump, another sign of the sour mood of voters ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Republicans could be in for an electoral disaster.

According to the poll from YouGov, majorities of Americans say the following terms describe Trump “a lot”: arrogant (65%), opportunistic (57%), reckless (56%), dishonest (54%), corrupt (54%), hypocritical (53%), and divisive (51%).

By contrast, only 38% say “strong leader” describes Trump a lot, and just 35% say the same about “intelligent.” A paltry 22% of Americans strongly identify Trump as “likable,” while 54% say that term does “not at all” describe him.

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Despite America’s low opinions of Trump, Republicans are determined to hold on to his “MAGA” brand. The National Republican Congressional Committee recently announced that it is rebranding its program to support GOP candidates in swing districts as “the MAGA Majority.”

While Trump is not directly on the ballot in this year’s midterms, it will be the first time since 2024 that the whole nation’s voters can register their feelings about him and the Republican Party. That’s bad news for Republicans.

Republicans have been failing in special elections all over the country and lost significant races in New Jersey and Virginia. At the same time, Democrats have been turning out to support progressive candidates like Illinois Senate candidate and current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who has made opposition to Trump a centerpiece of her campaign.

Trump’s several escalating crises have soured voters on the Republican brand, and the blame falls on Trump and his congressional enablers.

Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of Tehran, Iran, amid U.S. and Israeli strikes on March 7.

The Trump administration has been unable to explain to the public why the nation is waging war against Iran, and the conflict is causing fuel costs to surge. It is unlikely that many voters will be soothed by rhetoric like Vice President JD Vance’s spin that the skyrocketing gas prices are merely a “blip.”

There is also widespread anger about violent immigration raids, censorious attacks on free speech and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as the administration’s open corruption and promotion of racism.

Rather than work to soothe Americans’ economic concerns, Trump has instead focused his attention on matters like the construction of his obscene White House ballroom and his obsession with taking over Cuba, Greenland, and Venezuela.

Congressional Republicans have recently focused their legislative attention on bills like the SAVE America Act, designed to suppress the vote and give legitimacy to Trump’s long-debunked conspiracies of election fraud.

That bill is unlikely to pass, and there doesn’t seem to be anything on the horizon that will prevent a major electoral disaster for Republicans and their “arrogant” leader.