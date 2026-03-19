Intelligence officials endured a second day of shellacking during a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats Thursday, with Democrats highlighting the inconsistencies in President Donald Trump's justifications for his war in Iran.

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas questioned National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe on why Israel hasn’t listened to Trump’s warnings about attacking Iran’s oil infrastructure.

“I don't know the answer to that,” Gabbard said. I don’t know Israel’s position on that.”

“I wouldn't speak for Israel,” Ratcliffe added.

“What do you guys know? We're at war. What do you guys know?” Castro pressed.

Things escalated when Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California challenged Gabbard’s equivocations regarding her prior assessment that Iran wasn’t rebuilding a nuclear program before Trump launched his war.

“It's an easy answer,” Gomez said. “You either stand by what you said last year or not.”

“It is a serious question that requires the totality of the information available—” Gabbard began.

“When President Trump was asked about your testimony, he said you were wrong,” Gomez interrupted. “Were you lying or not?”

“I stand by the intelligence community's complete assessment,” Gabbard replied.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado focused on Iran’s leadership, asking about Mojtaba Khamenei—who is considered a far more militant successor to his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Related | Tulsi Gabbard can’t handle Democrats’ questions on Iran

“And we don't know if the son will continue his father's religious ban on developing nuclear weapons, is that correct?” Crow asked.

“It's unknown at this time,” Gabbard said, noting that recent reports of Khamenei being wounded have further muddied the situation.

“So we're less certain of the positions of Iranian leadership and their intentions than we were 60 days ago, correct?” Crow asked.

“That's an accurate assessment,” Gabbard replied.

And Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee raised another concern: If Trump had been briefed that Iran might move to close the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation, why didn’t he do more to prepare?

“All I can say is that the president ultimately is responsible for making the decisions based on the totality of information and intelligence that he has available to him,” Gabbard said.

“The intelligence that he has available to him,” Cohen replied. “That's a scary thought.”

A scary thought indeed.