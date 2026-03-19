Things got crazy awkward during an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, when a reporter asked Trump why he hadn’t warned Japan before attacking Iran.

“One thing, you don't want to signal too much,” Trump said. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan, okay? Hey, why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

Trump appeared to register the room’s abrupt discomfort with his remark.

“Okay? Right?” he continued. “He's asking me, ‘Do you believe in surprise’—I think much more so than us. And we had to surprise them, and we did.”

Takaichi is in the U.S. seeking to smooth over relations with Trump, who has criticized Japan for not helping him clean up the fallout from the war he started with Iran.