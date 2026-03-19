A coalition of eight states, led by their Democratic attorneys general, is suing to stop Nexstar Media Group from acquiring Tegna.

Nexstar owns more than 200 TV stations while Tegna owns 64, so a merging of the companies would reach more than 54% of households, exceeding current Federal Communications Commission limits on station ownership.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel was forced off air by the Trump administration—and Nexstar complied.

Nexstar was one of two major TV station groups, along with Sinclair, that pulled comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air last year to appease President Donald Trump.

The states—California, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, and Connecticut—allege that the merger violates existing antitrust laws prohibiting consolidation that would create a monopoly.

“If approved, this multibillion-dollar deal would combine the nation’s largest and third-largest television-station conglomerates, creating a behemoth covering 80% of U.S. television households,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “When broadcast media is owned by a handful of companies, we get fewer voices, less competition, and communities lose the critical check on power that local journalism delivers.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James cited similar concerns in her announcement of the suit, noting that the merger would also lead to increased consumer costs because Nexstar could charge more for cable access to its programming via monopoly power.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who was installed by Trump—who Carr recently praised as an “alpha”—previously voiced support for the merger. He even suggested that he would instruct the FCC to waive its rules on media ownership to allow Nexstar to proceed.

x FCC Chair Brendan Carr calls Trump "the alpha in every single room and every single place all across the world" — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-03-18T15:55:18.034625007Z

When Nexstar demonstrated its willingness to follow through on the Trump administration’s threats against dissenting voices by silencing Kimmel, Carr praised the company for it at the time.

“I want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing,” he said.

Carr claimed that shutting down Kimmel, who has long been a thorn in Trump’s side, was in “the public interest.”

FCC Chair speaks with President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit was praised by the media advocacy group Free Press.

“Donald Trump’s efforts to consolidate major media in the hands of his political cronies is a perfect example of why Congress prohibited TV broadcasters from getting this big in the first place,” Free Press General Counsel and Vice President of Policy Matt Wood.

He added, “This deal would create a massive broadcast conglomerate willing to put the political agenda of Donald Trump over the needs of the communities local television serves.”

And in January, a coalition of 28 labor unions and civil rights groups—including the Communications Workers of America, the Writers Guild, and the NAACP—wrote to the FCC to oppose the merger.

The Nexstar consolidation effort mirrors other media industry activity—like GOP donor David Ellison’s takeover of CBS parent Paramount and proposed acquisition of CNN parent Warner Discovery—that’s shifting media ownership into pro-Trump hands.

Trump and other Republicans have made clear their open hostility toward free expression and speech. Owning broadcast networks is just another front in the right’s war on the First Amendment.