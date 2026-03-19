House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dismantled the right-wing talking point that Democrats are refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security, making it clear who’s actually responsible for TSA agents going without paychecks and travelers experiencing chaos.

“We should be able to get this done today,” Jeffries told a reporter who asked why there has been little movement on funding the government.

The top Democrat called out the man who actually has the power to put an end to the stalemate: House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“All Speaker Johnson needs to do is bring the legislation to the floor that will pay TSA agents and reopen the parts of the Department of Homeland Security that have nothing to do with ICE and have nothing to do with Trump’s extreme and violent mass deportation machine,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries is clear on why Republicans won’t budge.

“It's because they don't support getting ICE under control,” he said. “This is their policy. It's Trump's policy. It's Stephen Miller's policy to use taxpayer dollars to brutalize or kill American citizens, as we've seen with the cold-blooded killings of Renee Nicole Goode and Alex Pretti. And the American people want that to stop.”

Democrats have been straightforward about how to keep the government running: fund essential services while demanding more accountability for the unpopular and cruel Department of Homeland Security. It is a path Republicans have repeatedly refused to take.

Related | DHS immigration spending makes it clear: The cruelty is the point