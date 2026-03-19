From “Because I Got High” to First Amendment rights, Afroman’s music is now making waves in the court of law.

On Wednesday, the comedic rapper won a defamation lawsuit brought against him by seven law enforcement officers. An Adams County, Ohio, jury ruled that his use of footage from the August 2022 raid of his home was not a violation of their privacy.

“We did it, America!” Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, exclaimed in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday. Behind the rapper was an ecstatic crowd of supporters as he celebrated in an American-flag suit. “We did it! Freedom of speech! Right on!”

In 2022, police executed a search warrant of Afroman’s home to look for evidence for drug trafficking and kidnapping, but ultimately, they came out empty-handed—aside from allegedly lifting some money.

While the rapper wasn’t at home at the time of the raid, his wife and children were present. And thanks to their filming and home security footage, there was plenty of ammunition for the 51-year-old to process his emotions through music videos.

“Are therе any kidnapping victims inside my suit pockets? / You crooked cops need to stop it,” Afroman sang in “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” as security footage played of the officers throwing around his belongings. “Any kidnapping victims inside my CDs? / The Adams County Sheriff's Department, you can get these.”

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Another track, “Lemon Pound Cake,” mocked a moment in which a sheriff’s deputy seemed to eye a cake sitting on the rapper’s kitchen counter. All of these officers were heavily armed and in protective vests as they searched the home.

“The Adams County Sheriff kicked down my door / Then I heard the glass break / They found no kidnapping victims / Just some lemon pound cake,” he belts out in the track.

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Despite hurting some feelings and making for some laughs, the court of law ultimately ruled that Afroman’s right to make music about what happened to him was, in fact, protected by the First Amendment.

Outside of rapping about marijuana in some legendary songs, the musician has no clear ties to kidnapping or drug trafficking. The only legal troubles he has publicly faced is a 2015 incident in which he allegedly punched a fan in the face on stage.