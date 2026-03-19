A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

23 years ago: George W. Bush launches the Iraq War

What a sense of déjà vu.

Republicans love to break their term-limit pledges

There’s a long list of offenders.

At Trump's Pentagon, it's America last

Amazing how there’s money for a war no one wants, but not enough to fix our health care.

Already mined it

That’s not good.

Americans have harsh view of Trump: 'Arrogant' and not 'intelligent'

A “strong leader” he is not.

Trump wants to spend $1 billion to stop his nemesis—wind farms

Only Trump would want to pay off the wind.

Trump's Pearl Harbor joke will make your jaw drop

Read the room, dude.

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