Democrats responded to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer's attempts to run cover for Attorney General Pam Bondi's mishandling of the Epstein files by walking out of a closed-door meeting Wednesday when it became clear she was dodging a subpoena.

GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who serves as House Oversight Committee chair, speaks with reporters on Jan. 14.

On Thursday, Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, flanked by fellow committee Democrats, accused the Department of Justice of continuing to cover up the Epstein investigation. She singled out Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for trying to evade a legally binding subpoena requiring them to testify under oath.

“So let me be clear to Pam Bondi: You are required by the law to appear in front of Congress, and if you do not, we will hold you in contempt and we will pursue justice,” she said. “This is not optional. Let us be clear about that.”

Stansbury continued, “The Department of Justice has not complied with even half of the required files that they need to release to the Congress. And now we have Pam Bondi saying in front of the committee yesterday that she will not commit to comply with a congressional subpoena. So we are putting the U.S. Department of Justice on notice.”

Related | Pam Bondi moves to make DOJ attorneys even less accountable

Her remarks came after Comer attempted to obfuscate the facts by accusing Democrats of having "someone secretly tape recording" the meeting, basing his claims on the accuracy of reporting on the matter.

Bondi’s reticence to appear publicly after last month’s humiliating display in front of Congress only raises more questions about what she’s trying to avoid—and the legal consequences she may be hoping to elude.