Remember Jill Stein?

In case you’ve forgotten—since her name only resurfaces on schedule every four years—she’s the perennial Russian-backed Green Party candidate who materializes right on cue to trash Democrats, ostensibly from the left, then vanishes back into whatever bunker sustains her until the next presidential cycle.

Her 2024 campaign manager was Jason Call. In February 2025, this supposed leftist wrote that while Donald Trump was bad, “electing [Kamala] Harris would’ve been worse.”

x Yes of course Trump is bad, there was no illusion that he would be terrible



Electing Harris would have been worse



We can fight Trump. Through mutual aid, through civil disobedience, through active resistance and organizing. We can overcome



We would never overcome the moral… — Jason Call 🇵🇸 🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@CallForCongress) February 11, 2025

To Call, all of Trump’s evils—and the list is endless—were still preferable to the alleged “moral stain of re-electing genocide.” You can argue, quite easily, that Trump was objectively worse for Gaza given that Israeli warmongering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly preferred him.

You can also ask why, if the vice president is apparently the all-powerful architect of Middle East policy, this crowd has spent approximately zero energy targeting Vice President JD Vance, Trump himself, Jared Kushner, or the rest of the cabal openly plotting ethnic cleansing.

“As godawful as Trump is, it was the better outcome,” Call concluded back in 2025. “Now, let’s organize to bury fascism (again, but this time for real and that means ending capitalism).”

And there it is. If you’re not trying to “end capitalism,” you are impure. That’s the test. They would rather hand power to a man they describe as a fascist—one who cages migrants, threatens cities, and openly admires authoritarians—than vote for Democrats who fail their revolutionary purity checklist. They believe if things get bad enough, that the American people will deliver a glorious communist revolution bringing about their dream utopia.

Has Call since reconsidered now that the “better outcome” is playing out in real time? On Thursday he posted this:

x I just don’t know how we’re proceeding here when the president is a child rapist and murderer, virtually the entirety of Congress (and the prior administration) are unrepentant Zionists in support of genocide, and the party that is supposed to be an opposition to fascism does… — Jason Call 🇵🇸 🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@CallForCongress) February 26, 2026

“I just don’t know how we’re proceeding here when the president is a child rapist and murderer, virtually the entirety of Congress (and the prior administration) are unrepentant Zionists in support of genocide, and the party that is supposed to be an opposition to fascism does nothing but enable fascism,” he wrote, conveniently forgetting his own role in kneecapping that opposition party. “When do we hit the brick wall that stops it all? We should have passed critical mass months ago.”

Harris is not a fascist. She is not a murderer. She is not a child rapist. If those distinctions matter—and they kinda do—then maybe, just maybe, things would not have been “worse” had Democrats won.

Maybe instead of painting almost the political spectrum with the blunt instrument of “Zionism,” it would be more honest to acknowledge that Democrats rightfully support Israel’s right to exist while also backing a two-state solution that gives Palestinians a state of their own—something Republicans have shown zero interest in pursuing.

Maybe stop wailing that Democrats aren’t fighting fascism hard enough when Republicans control the White House, Congress, and Supreme Court. Power matters. Who holds it matters.

You don’t get to declare Trump the “better outcome,” then complain that Democrats aren’t stopping him to your satisfaction.

If someone wants to vote single-issue, it’s a free country. Knock yourself out. But elections aren’t performance art. They decide who commands the Justice Department, who appoints judges, who runs the military, who writes regulations, who controls the levers of state power. As Trump shows, the winners can literally stand up their own private militia and invade American cities. They can turn the world inside out, threatening to invade allies like Canada and Greenland.

You might not get your mythical candidate who snaps their fingers and ends capitalism. But you also might avoid handing unfettered control to an actual authoritarian.

This isn’t complicated.