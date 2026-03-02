President Donald Trump held a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House Monday, where he opened with a speech about “Operation Epic Fury,” the war on Iran that he launched over the weekend, before turning to his bribe-funded ballroom project.

Trump told the audience that “everybody” wanted him to bomb Iran but “they just didn't have the courage to say so.”

x President Trump on Operation Epic Fury: "Today the Unites States military continues to carry out large scale combat operations in Iran to eliminate the grave threats posed to America by the terrible terrorists regime." pic.twitter.com/uavXpZnX3y — CSPAN (@cspan) March 2, 2026

He also claimed that the operation was “substantially ahead of our time projections.”

“But whatever the time is, it's okay,” Trump continued. “Whatever it takes, we will always—and we have right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks—but we have capability to go far longer than that.”

After dismissing questions about his attention span for his newly launched war, Trump became distracted by the construction—and drapes—behind him, prompting a seamless transition into boasting about his ballroom project’s cost, timeline, and sounds of its construction.

“It'll be $400 million or less. Most people say $400 million or more—no, it'll be less,” he said. “But when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it. But my wife isn't thrilled. She said, ‘this is getting crazy.’ I said, ‘Don't worry about it. We'll be all finished up in a few months.’”

Trump originally claimed that his tasteless ballroom would cost no more than $200 million. Now he’s saying that his war will end in a few weeks … or more.

If there’s anything consistent about Trump’s projections, it’s their flexibility.