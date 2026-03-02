The right-wing pundits who usually defend President Donald Trump's most idiotic moves are not pleased with his decision to start an open-ended war with Iran. They’re issuing surprisingly forceful statements condemning the Trump administration's inability to state a clear rationale for getting into yet another Middle East conflict.

From Federalist co-founder Sean Davis to right-wing pundit and misogynistic pig Matt Walsh to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, many on the right are wondering what the fuck Trump is doing getting into a war rather than focusing on domestic problems as he promised to do during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Regarding the Iran strikes, the truly detestable Walsh got it exactly right in this post on X:

So far we’ve heard that although we killed the whole Iranian regime, this was not a regime change war. And although we obliterated their nuclear program, we had to do this because of their nuclear program. And although Iran was not planning any attacks on the US, they also might have been, depending on who you ask. And although we are not fighting this war to free the Iranian people, they are now free, or might be, depending on who seizes power, and we have no idea who that will be. The messaging on this thing is, to put it mildly, confused.

Davis, who had cheered Trump’s regime-change strikes in Venezuela, had similar criticisms but went a step further, writing in a post on X: "As soon as one pointless cash cow war demanding our money ends, another one magically begins. At some point it would be nice if we had leaders who cared more about freedom and security and prosperity in our own country than they do in some stupid sandbox 10,000 miles away."

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Greene both condemned the war for sucking up resources that could be used in the United States.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, shown in 2025.

"We’ve spent $8 trillion in the Middle East. That’s 100 X annual federal spending on roads and bridges. Picture how great our country could be if we’d spent that $ here. Imagine how affordable groceries & housing would be if we hadn’t printed all that $," Massie wrote in a post on X, to which Greene replied, "FACTS!!!"

Even defense contractor Erik Prince, who profited off the Iraq War boondoggle, said he isn't in favor of whatever the Trump administration is doing in Iran.

"Look, Steve, I'm not happy about the whole thing," Prince said on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast on Sunday. "I don't think this was in America's interests. It's going to uncork a significant can of worms and chaos and destruction in Iran now."

The fact that prominent MAGA cheerleaders are speaking out against the war is a sign of just how politically devastating this conflict could be for Trump and the Republican Party.

If the war drags on, if gas prices skyrocket, or if Trump orders boots on the ground—which he did not rule out on Monday—then this could depress the GOP base and cause what is already expected to be a bad midterm for Republicans into a catastrophic one.

It's unclear how long this deadly war will drag on.

Trump could get bored or angry if an unpopular Middle East conflict drags his abysmal approval rating down even further.

But Trump said Monday that he is jazzed about sending other people's children into harm's way, and that he isn't gonna move on so fast this time.

"There's nothing boring about this," Trump said. "Somebody actually said from the media, 'I think he'll get bored after about a week or two.' No, we don't get bored. I never get bored. If I got bored, I wouldn't be standing here right now."