A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Purity politics gets the left nowhere

Don’t declare Trump the “better outcome” then complain that Democrats aren’t stopping him to your satisfaction.

The 'peace' president goes to war

So he’s starting another war … for peace?

Cartoon: Not big on consent

And that’s the case pretty much across the board.

Trump's Iran conflict could sink the GOP in November

As if things weren’t uncertain enough for Republicans in the midterms.

Trump can’t explain why he attacked Iran

It’s always good to have a reason when you kill another country’s leadership and civilians.

'No stupid rules of engagement': Hegseth is high on Iran bloodshed

There are only reasonable statements coming from the “Department of War.”

Trump leads critical wartime operation: New Rose Garden decor

The president truly missed his calling as the world’s worst decorator.

Click here to see more cartoons.