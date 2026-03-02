A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Purity politics gets the left nowhere
Don’t declare Trump the “better outcome” then complain that Democrats aren’t stopping him to your satisfaction.
The 'peace' president goes to war
So he’s starting another war … for peace?
Cartoon: Not big on consent
And that’s the case pretty much across the board.
Trump's Iran conflict could sink the GOP in November
As if things weren’t uncertain enough for Republicans in the midterms.
Trump can’t explain why he attacked Iran
It’s always good to have a reason when you kill another country’s leadership and civilians.
'No stupid rules of engagement': Hegseth is high on Iran bloodshed
There are only reasonable statements coming from the “Department of War.”
Trump leads critical wartime operation: New Rose Garden decor
The president truly missed his calling as the world’s worst decorator.
