President Donald Trump continues to find new ways to stress out Americans. During a Medal of Honor ceremony Monday, onlookers noticed a nasty rash on Trump’s neck right along his collar.

A rash is visible behind President Donald Trump’s ear on March 2.

"President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement. “The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Some news outlets noted that a far less inflamed-looking rash in the same area is visible in photographs from mid-February.

This is just the latest troubling visual malady to draw attention as Trump launches wars, crashes the economy, and rambles at public events.

During his bizarre speech at the World Economic Forum in Davis, Switzerland, in January, his left hand appeared swollen and bruised. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Trump hurt his hand while signing the charter for his ironically named “Board of Peace.”

But that explanation raised eyebrows, particularly because Trump’s right hand has also frequently appeared bruised or heavily covered in makeup, which the White House has attributed to excessive handshaking.

A bandage is seen on the hand of President Donald Trump on Dec. 7, 2025.

Under public pressure, the White House admitted in July that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in people over 70 that, in severe cases, can contribute to more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

This diagnosis aligned with Trump’s boast of taking a whole lot of blood-thinning aspirin prophylactically—but it doesn’t necessarily account for all of his skin maladies.

At 79 years old, Trump now undergoes "semiannual" physicals at Walter Reed, where he’s boasted that he’s aced “very hard” cognitive tests.

I’m sure there’s nothing to see here.