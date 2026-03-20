Florida man Rep. Mike Haridopolos appeared on C-SPAN, becoming the latest Republican to try to downplay President Donald Trump's war in Iran. When asked whether occupying the country’s oil-rich Kharg Island would count as putting “boots on the ground,” Haridopolos said a whole lot of nothing.

“I think that people would see that as an occupation of a vital economic interest,” he said. “I think I've always considered ‘boots on the ground,’ as a history teacher, is literally where we would occupy an entire country like we did after World War II in Japan, right?”

Someone is going to have to tell Republican Sen. Tim Cotton about Haridopolos’ theory, as Cotton has already favorably compared Trump’s bombing campaign in Iran to D-Day.

Meanwhile, as Trump works on a ridiculous UFC birthday bash to distract from backlash over his unfounded war, his administration is reportedly stretching out the time frame of our involvement in the Middle East.

It’s a consequence that nearly everybody seemed to anticipate, except Trump, whose grasp of history is as undercooked as his policies.