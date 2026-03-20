Faced with the prospect of Republicans losing power in the midterm elections, Fox News is attempting to rally its viewers by fearmongering about Democrats following a “revenge agenda” if they win.

In an article published Friday, titled “Democrats vow political reckoning if they win midterms”—along with a graphic of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries captioned, “Revenge Agenda”—Fox News broke down the supposed plans to address abuses by the administration and Trump-aligned companies.

A screenshot from Fox News’ website, featuring an image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries labeled, “Revenge Agenda.”

For instance, Jeffries has said that he intends to pursue investigations of Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr following his attempts to censor TV stations airing criticism of President Donald Trump and his push for pro-Trump media consolidation.

The Fox story also singled out Sens. Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who have said that they will focus on corporations whose mergers were allowed—despite possible harm to consumers—after bending the knee to Trump.

The narrative was also pushed during Wednesday night’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” where substitute host and “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade fumed about “Trump derangement syndrome” supposedly running rampant.

Kilmeade highlighted comments from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker indicating that he’ll push for investigations into crimes committed based on Trump’s directives, such as abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Similarly, former Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice was targeted for saying that she will look into companies that bent to Trump’s will.

“Donald Trump is going after terrorists, and Democrats are going after Trump,” Kilmeade whined. “They will not stop fighting, and neither will the president. The difference is he’s doing it for you.”

Trump has embraced corruption in nearly every aspect of his presidency, openly using his office to solicit gifts, bribes, and political favors.

When he isn’t maneuvering the markets to put his political allies in charge of major media companies—and tilting coverage in his favor—his underlings at agencies like the Department of Homeland Security have been caught double-dealing and bringing in their friends and allies to profit off of taxpayers.

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Democrats and a handful of Republicans have also pushed the Trump administration to disclose the details of the Epstein files, something that Trump has tried to run away from—including his own personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Fox’s multiplatform fearmongering is an admission that Republicans are on the run ahead of the midterms—and that their coverage intends to get conservative voters to turn out for Trump, even as they sour on his presidency.