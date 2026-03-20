GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa appeared on Fox Business Friday, where she defended President Donald Trump’s escalation of his Iran war.

When host Stuart Varney asked about the administration’s decision to send more troops to the region, Ernst argued that Americans should just trust Trump.

“They provide a lot of leverage, Stuart. And I just love the president when he keeps the reporters on their toes.” Ernst said. “Believe me, President Donald J. Trump has the best interests of the United States at heart, but he also loves our men and women in uniform.”

Ernst, who has long been a schmoe, joins her feckless GOP colleagues in gaslighting Americans about the scope and nature of Trump’s war that has already triggered the largest supply shock in oil market history.

As she heads for the exit, she leaves behind support for a foreign policy course that could fuel inflationary conditions for years to come.