Well, would you look at that: Even the Trumpiest of sycophants can develop a hint of a spine.

On Thursday, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, in a move that no doubt startled everyone, refused to sign off on the 33,000-square-foot security screening center that President Donald Trump wants.

What’s a corrupt president gotta do to get a sign-off here?

Last October, Trump fired all the members of the commission to tee up rubber-stamping the OpenAI Meta Crypto Palantir Bribe Palace, aka his new White House Ballroom. His handpicked replacements are supposed to agree to whatever he wants, so what are they doing exercising judgment?

The commission decided that this screening center was not just too big but also too ugly.

“Can this building please be made shorter in length and shorter in height?” James McCrery, the vice chair of the commission, asked. “It’s such a prominent thing, and its prominence then obligates it to be beautiful.”

You might recognize McCrery’s name. He was the original ballroom architect before Trump broke up with him last year. Despite that, McCrery apparently remained in Trump’s good graces enough to be on the commission, though let’s face it: McCrery’s streak of independence may mean he will soon be fired and replaced with someone more pliable.

The White House, including the West Wing and construction of the new ballroom, is seen from the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 25.

Trump is personally overseeing the screening center, with a White House spokesman saying, “This President took it upon himself to modernize the experience for visitors touring the People’s House from beginning to end.”

And yet the whole point of it being the People’s House is that it can’t be singlehandedly altered by one man with a monomaniacal drive to glorify himself.

You may be wondering how the Commission of Fine Arts managed to vote on this so quickly, since the rest of us only learned of the proposal for this enormous thing last week. But really, that’s just business as usual for Trump these days.

The screening center isn’t the only new building Trump wants. He’s also proposed a 5,000-square-foot recessed plaza abutting the screening center and a 4,000-square-foot building to exit the screening center over by the ballroom.

If you’re wondering how all of this is going to be paid for, keep wondering. The White House isn’t saying.

In contrast to mildly standing up to Trump over the screening center, the commission was eager to sign off on the $400 million ballroom with nary a glance, even though this thing will dwarf the White House. But that’s fine, because noted former receptionist Chamberlain Harris, who now sits on the commission, says the ballroom “isn’t that big by ballroom standards.”

Not that we honestly expect Harris to be speaking the truth, but … what?

The largest ballroom in the state of Georgia is 40,000 square feet. The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center in New York is 35,000 square feet. Even the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago clocks in at only 20,000 square feet.

The total square footage of Trump’s White House ballroom is expected to be 90,000 square feet.

Everything about Trump’s destruction of the People’s House is oversized, tacky, and stuck in the 1980s. He slathered the Oval Office in gold. Pictures of Trump and Vice President JD Vance are now framed in gold. He paved over the Rose Garden and turned it into the Rose Garden Club, where big donors and political allies can sit at tables that look just like those at Mar-a-Lago.

All of this is the exact opposite of tasteful, and it’s also corrosive to democracy. When Democrats get back in power, they'd better tear it all down.