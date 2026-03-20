President Donald Trump has blundered his way into another war—and somehow the coverage still manages to miss what actually matters.

In the latest episode of our new podcast “Room Temp,” comedian Janesh Rahlan and I break down Trump’s latest mess, what’s really at stake with the Strait of Hormuz, and why this isn’t just another foreign policy screw-up. It has real economic consequences, and Trump can’t just declare bankruptcy or sic his lawyers on the problem like he’s done with all his other failures.

As Janesh says, Trump will soon have to bring back the Epstein files to distract the public from his war disaster.

And then we get into something even more fun: red states that love to scream about “independence” while living off blue-state money. Janesh, unsurprisingly, has thoughts. Me too, but he’s funnier.

The result is part analysis, part therapy session, and part stand-up set at Republicans’ expense.

If you want a clearer picture of what’s going on—and a few laughs while you’re at it—this episode is worth your time.

Please listen and subscribe to “Room Temp” on your favorite platform: YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can follow Janesh at his Instagram. And the show now has its own Instagram account as well. You can also watch and listen here: