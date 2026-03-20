Mainstream media is saying goodbye to another longtime staple, asCBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss made the call to shutter its legendary CBS News Radio, effective March 22.

This includes the “World News Roundup,” the longest-running newscast in the U.S. Weiss’ decision won’t just end a historical newscast, though. CBS Radio also provided radio coverage for 700 local affiliates across the nation, leaving a gap in coverage.

“A shift in radio station programming strategies, coupled with challenging economic realities, has made it impossible to continue the service. We are sharing this announcement now to fulfill our commitments to our radio partners and affiliates, which require advance notice of the service’s conclusion,” Weiss and CBS President Tom Cibrowski wrote in a memo to CBS Radio staff, obtained by the Daily Beast.

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“The coming weeks will be difficult for the team members who have worked tirelessly at CBS News Radio.” In the same breath, Weiss also announced a six percent cut to CBS staff as well. “It’s no secret that the news business is changing radically, and that we need to change along with it,” Weiss and Cibrowski wrote. “New audiences are burgeoning in new places, and we are pressing forward with ambitious plans to grow and invest so that we can be there for them. That means some parts of our newsroom must get smaller to make room for the things we must build to remain competitive.”

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The biggest alarm was sounded when the Free Press founder decided to pull a “60 Minutes” documentary on the famed deportation of 252 Venezuelan and Salvadoran men to El Salvador’s terrorism confinement center, CECOT.

But she’s also been accused of whitewashing the outlet, allegedly targeting programs and employees of color while giving exit opportunities to employees who disagreed with the changes happening behind closed doors. Many, including Anderson Cooper, bid farewell amid the changes.

But Weiss is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the consolidation of media voices. David Ellison, the owner of many, many media outlets now, is poised to grow his empire. Under the Ellison family, a historically MAGA-loyal group, they are set to come into possession of Warner Brothers—which includes CNN—in addition to their already owned CBS and TikTok.

And media outside of the Ellison family circle seems to be under fire by Trump’s FCC watchdog, Brendan Carr. In the past year, Carr has come for late night television’s ability to interview politicians and even had comedians like Jimmy Kimmel briefly pulled from the air out of fear of retaliation.

“Frankly, when you see stuff like this, I mean, we can do this the easy way, or the hard way,” Carr said, referring to Kimmel’s comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. “These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

The future of media, and the public’s faith in it, seems to be flimsy as complicit outlets paired with a vengeful FCC become more commonplace.

But for today, we bid adieu to another media legend.