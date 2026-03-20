Add the Qatari royal family to the list of people whose benevolence toward President Donald Trump came back to bite them in the face.

Qatar bribed Trump last year with a $400 million 747 jet for the grifter-in-chief to turn into Air Force One and then inexplicably keep after he uses our taxpayer dollars to retrofit it. In exchange, Qatar got a pledge from Trump that the United States would come to the Arab nation's defense should it find itself under attack.

But instead of being protected from attacks, Qatar is instead being attacked as a consequence of the ill-planned war Trump launched against Iran.

“A doll for you, a luxury jumbo jet for me” by Pedro Molina

Indeed, as a bonus for closely aligning themselves with Trump, Qatar was rewarded with having its largest liquefied natural gas facility get hit by an Iranian missile. The strike knocked out 17% of the facility's export capacity, which will cost Qatar as much as $20 billion in lost revenue, Reuters reported.

The strike was so large that it could cause Qatar's economy to shrink by a whopping 9% this year, JPMorgan Chase analysts estimated.

Ouch.

The Qataris, for their part, seem pissed. Saad al-Kaabi, the Qatari minister of state for energy affairs and head of the bombed liquified natural gas facility, told Reuters that he warned the Trump administration against starting a war with Iran for this very reason.

"I was always warning, talking to executives from oil and gas that are partnered with us, talking to the U.S. secretary of Energy, to warn him of that consequence and that that could be detrimental to us," al-Kaabi told Reuters.

Turns out, not even a $400 million bribe was enough to get Trump to heed his advice.

Of course, that was a predictable outcome for anyone who has watched Trump over the years. People support Trump—either with their votes or monetary support—hoping that aligning themselves with the corrupt leader will protect them from his cruelty and destruction.

However, they come to find out later that any transaction with Trump is one-sided, as he does what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants to, thinking only of himself in the process.

In fact, a number of Trump voters in recent days have voiced their anger at the war Trump launched, saying they backed Trump on his promise to fix the economy and stop foreign conflicts, only to find the United States embroiled in a new Middle East conflict and with the economy on the brink of ruin.

For example, this woman in Pennsylvania filling her tank with expensive gas due to Trump’s Iranian “excursion,” said her message to Trump is that he’s “a worthless pile of shit” and that she felt like “an idiot” for voting for Trump three times. Well, yeah…

x Reporter: If you could say something to Trump, what would it be?



PA voter: You’re a worthless pile of sh*t.



Reporter: How many times did you vote for him?



PA voter: 3 times. That was my bad. Apparently I’m an idiot.

pic.twitter.com/pvCzuFBkI5 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 17, 2026

And this fisherman who told MS-NOW, “I'm really scratching my head because I voted Republican. Most of us in the fishing industry did. We're not seeing the positives come out of it. We talked about no new wars. And here we are in a new war." Again, can’t say no one warned him.

Ultimately, we’re living the "Leopards Eating People's Faces Party" meme.