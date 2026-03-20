A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump plans UFC birthday fight during downtime from war

He really knows how to focus on the important things.

Trump team reportedly extends Iran war timeline amid public backlash

The war has turned into a predictable mess.

Fox News freaks over Democrats’ ‘revenge agenda’

Which is totally reasonable if you substitute “revenge agenda” with “investigating corruption.”

Reach for it

Time for the emergency exit.

Republicans still can't decide whether Iran is like WWII or not

Make up your mind already.

Trump's latest project is too ugly for even his handpicked minions

And that’s a very high (or is it low?) bar.

CBS news chief continues quest to ruin the news

Nothing like cutting the longest-running newscast in U.S. history to make your mark.

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