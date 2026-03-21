Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

Today is an important date in Puerto Rican History. Back in 2022, I wrote about it in Caribbean Matters: Puerto Rican history—like the 1937 Ponce Massacre—isn't taught in U.S. schools:

March 21 marked the 85th anniversary of the 1937 massacre of civilians in the town of Ponce, Puerto Rico. It is an historical event commemorated each year by victims’ surviving family members, by independence adherents on the island and here on the mainland, and in the greater diaspora. I can honestly say that I don’t remember the Ponce Massacre ever being mentioned in a textbook or classroom when I was in school … and I grew up in New York City.

Relatives of Nationalists killed in the Ponce massacre in front of Nationalist Party headquarters. Machine gun bullet holes in the wall.

March 21, 1937, is an important date—not only because it was a peaceful march on Palm Sunday commemorating the abolition of slavery, but also a protest against the imprisonment, by the U.S. government, of Nationalist leader Pedro Albizu Campos on alleged sedition charges.

We really don’t have any reason not to know this history, despite the whitewashing of history. The information is readily available. Take a look and listen:

x YouTube Video

And there were some mentions of the Ponce Massacre on social media:

x Every gringo that talks so confidently bout Puerto Rico & annexation always end up showing how little they know bout PR politics. Like how the hell do you achieve both denying the validity of images of the Ponce massacre & claiming trad Puerto Rican parties aren’t defined by their status preference. — Oubao Moin 𓆏𓆌𓆉𓆈𓆚 🇵🇷🇱🇧|🍉🌻🌿 #VivaPuertoRicoLibre (@astrophobia.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:52 PM

x ‘The Official Murders in Puerto Rico’ from New Masses. Vol. 23 No. 11. June 8, 1937. An essential document on the ‘Ponce Massacre’ in Puerto Rico, this exposure of the official lies covering-up the police murder of seventeen Nationalist Party marchers.

revolutionsnewsstand.com/2026/02/21/t...



[image or embed] — Revolution's Newsstand (@revnewsstand.bsky.social) February 21, 2026 at 11:50 AM

In time for Women’s History Month, this BlackPast article by Will Guzman talks about Dominga Cruz-Becerril, a Nationalist who picked up the Puerto Rican flag during the Ponce Massacre after bearer Carmen Fernández fell.

There is also the just-released bilingual book about Cruz’s heroics “Dominga Rescues the Flag /Dominga Rescata la Bandera”:

Dominga Rescues the Flag/Dominga rescata la bandera is a bilingual oral history of Dominga de la Cruz, the Puerto Rican heroine “who picked up the flag at Ponce” in the midst of the bloody U.S.-ordered assault on a peaceful demonstration March 21, 1937, known as the Ponce Massacre. Dominga de la Cruz was a black working-class Puerto Rican woman who became an activist in the Nationalist Party in the 1930’s and a protege of its leader Pedro Albizu Campos, whom she called “El Maestro.” When bullets rang out that Palm Sunday in Ponce, Dominga de la Cruz leapt from safety to rescue the Puerto Rican flag when its bearer was shot and killed. For that moment of courage, Dominga won a place in history, along with persecution, exile, and a lifetime of painful memories of her comrades drowning in blood. A lifelong activist and cultural worker, Dominga de la Cruz tells her story to Margaret Randall in Cuba, where Dominga found refuge. Dominga’s story is one of resistance, the pulse beat of Puerto Rican history. Dominga de la Cruz leaping into the gunfire to retrieve the Puerto Rican flag is Puerto Rico in struggle.

I found this YouTube discussion with the book’s authors, Mariana Mcdonald and Margaret Randall:

x YouTube Video

As you can see, this history is out there on the web. People who ignore often promote statehood for Puerto Rico without truly understanding the history of the colony. I ask, why would anyone want to join U.S. perpetrators of destruction?

Please join me in the comments section below to discuss, and for the weekly Caribbean news roundup.