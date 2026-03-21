The paradoxically titled Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was in the hot seat during various congressional hearings this week, where she failed to provide any evidence to justify President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

And it was all on video.

Tulsi Gabbard can’t handle Democrats’ questions on Iran

Intelligence officials testified before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, where Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Jon Ossoff of Georgia were relentless regarding the consequences of Trump’s ill-conceived war in Iran.

Trump's new DHS pick suffers vicious confirmation hearing

The confirmation hearing of GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to be the new Homeland Security secretary quickly went off the rails when a top Republican attacked Mullin over his past conduct.

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump for putting America last

A disillusioned MAGA minion can apparently be right a few times per administration.

Just look at former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has distanced herself from Republicans for caving on the Iran war and attacked Trump over his refusal to release the Epstein files.

Trump brags about saving GOP lawmaker who ‘would be dead by June’

Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson made everyone uncomfortable during a board meeting, where they discussed the health of GOP Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida.

Forget about the war and gas prices—Trump’s having a birthday party

As Americans continue to suffer the consequences of his unpopular policies, Trump has decided to focus on what really matters: martial arts.

Trump team doesn’t care if Iran war breaks your bank

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said that the administration isn’t all that concerned with the economic impacts of Trump’s war on Iran.

Trump's Pearl Harbor joke will make your jaw drop

Things got crazy awkward during a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, when a reporter asked Trump why he hadn’t warned Japan before attacking Iran.

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