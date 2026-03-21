Explaining the Right is a weekly series that looks at what the right wing is currently obsessing over, how it influences politics—and why you need to know.

President Donald Trump squeaked out a win in the 2024 election and began his second term in the presidency with a flurry of activity that shocked the system (in the worst way possible). Since then, he has made misfire after misfire that has dragged the once-bright political fortunes of the Republican Party into the mud.

On Feb. 28, Trump attacked Iran without offering up a coherent justification, quickly triggering an international crisis as fuel prices skyrocketed. Because of his tariff policies, the economy has been losing jobs. On immigration, Trump has presided over terrorizing families, killing two U.S. citizens, and violating the civil liberties of countless others. His administration is widely perceived as soft on sex offenders and pedophiles, repeatedly attempting to hide the details of the Jeffrey Epstein case from the public.

People were already skeptical of Trump, and his cratering public support reflects the erosion of confidence and support. Even some of the voters who backed him in 2024 are openly expressing buyer’s remorse.

But there is still a small but significant core of Republican voters willing to stand with Trump, no matter what. Why?

Even though Trump is well in line with the long and racist history of the Republican Party, he is different from other Republican leaders in a major way.

Then-President Ronald Reagan, shown in 1987.

Previous GOP leaders—those like Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush and Sens. John McCain and Mitt Romney—held deeply conservative beliefs, but they often at least tried to speak to people outside of the Republican base. Bush, for instance, paid lip service to the notion of creating a case for the war in Iraq, even appealing to the United Nations for a coalition to invade the country. The appeal was based on blatant falsehoods, but he went through the motions anyway.

That isn’t Trump’s way of operating. Trump became a political figure via Fox News, where he spent years promoting the racist and false “birther” conspiracy about then-President Barack Obama supposedly not being born in the U.S. Unlike past Republican leaders, Trump is fluent in the language of Fox. As his social media feed and Cabinet reflects, he is as addicted as his most loyal voters are to the right-wing TV network.

To the public, this can be jarring. Trump recently used his State of the Union address not to rally or unite but instead to air grievances that had been regurgitated ad nauseam in conservative media, especially on Fox. Trump isn’t addressing swing voters when he calls Somali immigrants “pirates,” for instance.

Trump’s fluency in the language and tropes of Fox News allows Republican voters to hear their specific worldview parroted back to them in a way they have never seen before. When figures like Bush or McCain spoke to a general audience, these voters felt a sense of betrayal, but when Trump speaks in their language and on their issues, it deepens their loyalty even as things fall apart.

A person walks past the Fox News headquarters in New York.

But again, this is a double-edged sword. As adept as he is at speaking to his base, Trump doesn’t have the political skillset to speak to the rest of the country. He isn’t Obama talking about uniting “blue” and “red” America. No, Trump can only throw red meat in the direction of the reddest parts of the reddest states.

This can be seen with his war in Iran. Historically, military combat has been a rallying point for Americans. In the past, with troops in harm’s way, millions of Americans put aside their political affiliations and prioritized national unity. But with Trump at the helm, the public was immediately opposed to action, and the soft support has eroded.

Trump has a strong appeal to a solid minority. He can speak to them, but he struggles outside of the right-wing bubble. This is a formula that lost him his reelection bid in 2020 and lost Republicans elections last year and over the past few months.

The voters Trump has in his back pocket are loyal, but it isn’t likely to be a strong enough base of support to stop the wave of votes coming at the Republican Party this November.