This week’s top staff stories on Daily Kos all had one through line: President Donald Trump’s Iran war is fracturing everything around it—his coalition, his credibility, and the GOP’s political footing.

Failing isn’t new to Trump. He’s done it time and again in life, but he’s always been bailed out—by bankruptcy, by his lawyers, by his friends, and by his cult-like MAGA base.

But with Iran, he’s finally created a problem so big, so consequential, that his usual tricks don’t work. He can’t bluff his way out of it. He can’t tweet it away. He can’t bully reality into submission. He can’t bury it in lawsuits. This is a real crisis with real consequences, and he’s stuck with it. Trump is isolated, harming the global economy, without allies, all while undermining the rules-based order that delivered decades of prosperity and operating without even the pretense of an endgame in Iran.

That Iran-fueled fracture isn’t theoretical—it’s happening in real time.

Start with the most jarring example:

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia—once the queen bee of the MAGA movement—hasn’t just stepped off that train, she’s become one of its loudest critics. Trump’s Iran war has pushed her dissent to a place that would’ve been unthinkable just months ago.

Remember, Greene built her name around defending Trump at all costs, and look where that got her. What’s more shocking—that a MAGA Republican believed in her principles enough to break off when the movement abandoned them, or that she’s one of the very few who did?

That’s a serious question. I can’t decide.

That tension runs through the rest of the week’s coverage. Trump is trying to sell a war that doesn’t make sense even on its own terms—leaning on dubious claims, contradictory justifications, bizarre declarations of success, and outright fabrications to explain why the U.S. is suddenly all-in on Iran.

That last headline is worth sitting with. Imagine a Democratic president shrugging at a foreign power helping an enemy attack Americans. It would dominate the political landscape. No one would defend it, especially not other Democrats. Republicans, however, just shrug.

Yet, as the world burns and Americans feel the pain of higher energy costs and more economic instability, Trump is still focused on what he’s always focused on:

What we’re left with is a split-screen presidency. On one side, a spiraling foreign conflict with real global consequences. On the other, the same corruption and grievance-driven distractions that defined his first term. There’s no indication those halves will ever converge into anything resembling coherent leadership.

The Republican Party has tied itself fully to Trump, but it has no clear way to defend what he’s doing. They can’t rely on him to deliver on core promises—lower prices, fewer wars—and their old message discipline has collapsed. Conservatives are left trying to explain the unexplainable, tied to him whether it helps them or not. This year, it won’t.

When your coalition includes elected officials breaking ranks and major donors drifting into conspiratorial thinking, it’s a sign the center isn’t holding. And pretending high gas prices aren’t a problem isn’t a strategy—it’s the political equivalent of sticking one’s head in the sand.

Put it all together, and the pattern is clear. This isn’t just another chaotic week in Trump’s presidency. It’s a stress test.

His war is testing the limits of his movement, the discipline of his party, and the patience of the American people. We’re seeing what happens when a governing style built on impulse, grievance, and spectacle collides with real-world consequences.

So far, the result isn’t ambiguous.

It’s exactly what anyone paying attention knew would happen.