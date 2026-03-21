Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

This week, we’ve got a cavalcade of courts that needed to explain the most basic principles of constitutional law to the Trump administration.

You might have learned in grade school that criminal defendants are guaranteed a right to counsel, but apparently Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents did not.

You also might have learned that the First Amendment protects children from having Christianity forced on them in public schools, but Louisiana and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals must have skipped that day.

This judge doesn’t trust ICE—and rightly so

U.S. District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan—who, hands down, has the best name of any judge on the bench—has no interest in taking the Trump administration at its word. Really, why would anyone these days?

Border Patrol agents walk along a street in Minneapolis on Jan. 14.

Sooknanan is overseeing the case of Mansi Reddy Bushiredd, an Indian student who had her immigration status arbitrarily terminated, along with thousands of others. The administration tried to argue that there was no need for a court order barring them from re-terminating Bushiredd because—cross their hearts and hope to die—they totally won’t do it again.

But Sooknanan is no fool.

She told ICE that their actions didn’t at all show that they wouldn’t, for example, try to terminate Bushiredd’s immigration status for a different reason, which would force her to leave the country immediately.

So now there’s a court order prohibiting it, period.

Another judge has to remind the administration about that pesky Sixth Amendment

In its eternal quest to make things as difficult as possible for detainees, ICE has been shipping immigrants with pending criminal charges from New Jersey to Pennsylvania. Except they still have to report for hearings in New Jersey courts—which are now 300 miles away.

At the same time, ICE has prohibited the use of any remote tools, like Zoom, so detainees aren’t able to attend hearings virtually. This, of course, means that they can’t participate in their criminal cases at all, which is kind of a no-no as far as the Constitution goes.

Related | Trump proves that he has no idea what the Constitution is—again

So Judge Stephanie Haines just ruled that, no, she wouldn’t dismiss the case as requested by the Department of Homeland Security.

Instead, she certified those immigrants as a class so they can pursue the case against DHS as a class action. And she also had to explain some very basic principles of constitutional law to the government.

“The inability of detainees to attend their criminal proceedings deprives them of their constitutional right to a defense attorney, and their ability to be heard in court,” she said.

This comes after Nancy Brasel, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Minnesota told the administration that it could not avoid the Constitution by saying that it’s just too hard to let detainees talk to lawyers because they detained too many people.

Unfortunately for the Trump administration, this is a problem of their own making, and that doesn’t absolve them of their duty to follow the Constitution.

How many times do Ten Commandments fetishists have to lose in court before they just give up?

Despite the fact that forcing the Ten Commandments in public schools is unconstitutional, red states keep giving it a try.

This week, Arkansas was told, yet again, that this is unconstitutional religious coercion that violates the Establishment Clause.

Students work under Ten Commandments and Bill of Rights posters on display in a classroom in Texas on Oct. 16, 2025.

Unfortunately, it only blocks it in the school districts that sued, and GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has already vowed to appeal to “defend our state’s values.” Kinda saying the quiet part out loud that the “values” here are exclusively those of people like Huckabee—not the rest of Arkansas.

Louisiana and Texas are also playing this little game, and—astonishingly—the Fifth Circuit ruled last month that it just can’t yet decide if it’s constitutional to force a narrow conservative Christianity on children in public school. So in the meantime, the law just has to go into effect.

These patently unconstitutional laws are being passed for one reason: to try to get a case before the conservatives on the Supreme Court, who have proven to be more than willing to ignore the First Amendment, which states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

They also have no problem overturning precedent whenever it suits them. It’s pretty grim to think about the Supreme Court upholding these sorts of laws—but it certainly isn’t far-fetched.

DOJ: Sure, DHS threatened legal observers, but they didn’t actually do anything, so no harm, no foul

The DOJ has come up with a unique defense to a lawsuit brought by legal observers in Maine, alleging that ICE demanded their personal information.

“We have a nice little database. And now you're considered a domestic terrorist,” agents told one legal oberver on video.

Seems bad!

But per DHS, those agents were just joshing and never entered any such information into a database or put anyone on a watchlist. Also, they very sternly told ICE agents not to say these sorts of things, so can’t we just forget about this whole messy affair?

These assurances ring pretty hollow in light of ICE actions in Minnesota, where agents accessed drivers’ license data to follow legal observers to their homes—a not-at-all subtle threat.

There was also a DHS memo telling agents to collect “all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protestors, etc., so we can capture it all in one consolidated form.”

ICE also forcibly took DNA samples from protesters in Illinois, Oregon, and Minnesota,

Gotta say, that sounds pretty much like ICE is creating a database of people engaging in their constitutionally guaranteed right to protest, which seems extremely not great.

C’mon, just block Trump’s ballroom already

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon doesn’t seem too impressed by the administration’s argument that Trump doesn’t need Congress to approve his big, dumb ballroom.

In a hearing this week, he didn’t buy the argument that tearing down the East Wing and building a ballroom that dwarfs the White House was just a mere “alteration.”

President Donald Trump holds renderings of his ballroom on Oct. 22, 2025.

He also didn’t seem particularly inclined toward the argument that, gosh, they have to build the ballroom now because otherwise there’s just a giant hole in the ground.

It’s tempting to read this as a prelude to a ruling halting the bribe palace, but Leon already did this exact same thing in a January hearing, where he got feisty with the government’s attorney, calling Trump’s use of private donors a “Rube Goldberg Contraption” intended to evade congressional approval.

But a month later, he ruled that the plaintiff—the National Trust for Historic Preservation—had sued under the Administrative Procedure Act, but since the White House was not an agency, he couldn’t grant a preliminary injunction.

He did tell the plaintiff that they could file an amended complaint—which they did—but now we’re basically right back where we started: hoping that Leon will move swiftly to stop this.

But that’s not looking so great.