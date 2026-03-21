You’ve gotta be f’n kidding me. President Donald Trump has roiled the world economy, driven gas prices and inflation higher, killed over 1,000 Iranians, lost 13 Americans, and could cost taxpayers $200 billion.

And his administration’s big solution to end the war? A literal cut and paste of the deal that President Barack Obama made with Iran.

“Any deal to end the war would need to include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and also establish a long-term agreement on Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missiles and support for proxies in the region,” reported Axios.

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If only Trump hadn’t torn up the original deal, he wouldn’t have blundered into this idiotic war of choice.

And you know how Republicans claim that Obama “gave” Iran billions of dollars, because it returned some frozen assets as required by law? Check this out:

“A second official said there could be room to negotiate over returning frozen assets to Iran,” reported Axios, quoting the official as saying, “They call it reparations. Maybe we call it return of frozen money. There's many different ways that we can wordsmith so that it solves politically what they need to solve, to develop consensus in their system.”

Ah yes, “wordsmithing” away years of right-wing attacks against the very same deal that Obama struck, one which avoided the kind of stupid war Trump is now desperate to get out of.

For context, Obama unfroze $1.7 billion.

Trump, meanwhile, is already panicking over gas prices hammering his party. So what does he do? He lifts sanctions on 140 million barrels of Iranian oil—worth roughly $14–15 billion.

So Iran doesn’t just get the deal back. It gets a far bigger payday, courtesy of Trump’s war.

So to recap:

Republicans claim Obama “gave” Iran $1.7 billion, for funsies Trump tears up Obama deal Trump claims Kamala Harris will launch war against Iran, but he’s the candidate of peace Trump launches war against Iran Iran replaces Ayatollah Khamenei with younger, worse Ayatollah Khamenei Trump declares victory, several times War weirdly continues Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, which everyone expected except Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Trump lifts sanctions on Iranian oil, rewarding them with massive profit Trump people now are floating Obama deal, but with even more money for Iran … Profit!

Our stable genius of a president is floundering. He can’t declare bankruptcy to get out of this one. But apparently, he thinks throwing a lot of money at Iran will let him declare victory.

And watch, he’ll then shamelessly brag that he “ended” another war.