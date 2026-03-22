As President Donald Trump’s Iran war rages on, so do gas prices—not that the GOP cares, of course. So while Republicans get busy spinning Trump’s oil crisis, and Trump himself focuses on more important things (see: his own birthday party), let’s take a look at some of the cartoons that are getting us through these trying times. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Trump derangement syndrome at the pump, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 15.

Too expensive to vote, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published March 15.

Collateral damage, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 16.

Racism not sadism, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published March 16.

How it started … how it’s going, by Keefknight

Originally published March 17.

No gas, all brakes, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 17.

Tom the Dancing Bug presents: Excursions are hell, by RubenBolling

Originally published March 19.

Baghdad Brendan, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 19.

Reach for it, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 20.

White House games, by Brian McFadden

Originally published March 20.

Related | Republicans suddenly don’t give a damn about high gas prices