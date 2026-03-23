Before former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired for seemingly crossing President Donald Trump, public perception of Immigration and Customs Enforcement was wearing thin.

The rallying cry of “abolish ICE” picked popular support after January, when federal immigration agents executed two U.S. citizens—Renee Good and Alex Pretti—under Noem’s watch. And the way Noem’s team responded to the killings left a sour taste in the mouths of even some Republicans.

But with the exit of “ICE Barbie” and with President Donald Trump rapping Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to fill the role—pending an already-excruciating confirmation hearing—the question turns to how the new potential secretary will shape the future of the Department of Homeland Security.

On one hand, Mullin insists he will rule with a softer touch than his predecessor. However, it’s not clear if the loyal MAGA supporter’s management style will align more with his personality or with the changing tides of the administration.

Under Trump’s mass deportation agenda, ICE and Border Patrol took an aggressive turn. The ICE budget, thanks to Trump’s tax law last summer, skyrocketed and new recruits were welcomed in at record speeds.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, shown on March 3.

While deportations and immigrant safety was a question in previous administrations, there was a cultural shift under Trump and Noem—one that fostered a culture of violence and aggression toward immigrants and citizens sympathetic to them.

But Mullin’s potential new gig comes at a difficult time in the White House’s immigration approach. In recent weeks, whispers have circulated among the GOP that the “mass deportation” message needs to be dialed back. According to the Wall Street Journal, the president—at the recommendation of “border czar” Tom Homan—shares this sentiment as well.

Historically, Mullin has maintained a hard stance on deportations, being one of the lawmakers behind the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention, without bond, of undocumented immigrants accused of even minor crimes, like shoplifting.

However, Mullin claims he’ll adopt a softer approach, saying at his confirmation hearing, “My goal in six months is that we’re not in the lead story every single day.” He also promised to reverse Noem’s directive that permitted officers to forcibly enter immigrants’ homes without a criminal warrant signed by a judge.

But Mullin aims to join an untrustworthy administration, and it’s right to be skeptical of his claims. It’s unclear if the Department of Homeland Security’s culture will truly soften or if it will maintain its current brutal course—or even become worse under Mullin’s command.

As it stands, the former MMA fighter has a track record that suggests the latter.

During his confirmation hearing Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky reminded Mullin of his defense of a neighbor physically assaulting Paul in 2017.

“I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault that caused me so much pain and my family so much pain,” Paul said. “I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force.”

And in 2023, Mullin stood up in the middle of a hearing to nearly throw hands with the Teamsters president, who was testifying.

While Mullin’s promises at his confirmation hearing match those of someone who intends to reform ICE, his overall demeanor brings to question his ability to do so.

And with Trump’s waning support—both from the Latino community and elsewhere—it’s unclear whether Mullin’s past will get in the way of a supposed plan to take a kinder route.