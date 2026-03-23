President Donald Trump was asked about his former counterterrorism official—and Nazi sympathizer—Joe Kent. Kent resigned from the administration earlier this month, after saying there was no evidence that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, contradicting the administration's justification for war.

“Look, I'm not a fan of the guy,” Trump said. “He was a man that I met at Dover. He came and his wife was killed. He remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed and I felt badly for him.”

Trump proceeded to say the Department of Justice was “looking at him for leaking,” repeating his talking point about Kent being a widower who remarried before complaining about giving Kent a job that “this is the thanks I get.”

Kent has not disappeared from the government quietly. Instead, he has been on a right-wing media tour including interviews with Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Kent told the latter that he was concerned about retribution from the MAGA world, “but I know that the truth and the facts are on my side.”