A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Long lines at the airport? Thank Trump for that.

Of course, you won’t have to worry about the lines if ICE detains you.

Trump is making your student loans a bigger, more expensive mess

The president knows exactly what Americans need right now: more debt.

Inside Trump's oily Iran TACO

Americans elected Trump, and now we’re paying for it.

A cartoon by Jack Ohman.

Cartoon: Perfect fit!

The shoes he’ll never fill.

Markwayne Mullin is a bully. Can we really expect him to reform DHS?

It’s just Kristi Noem 2.0.

Only Trump can decide who gets to speak ill of the dead

Support Trump and get memorialized. Oppose him and he’ll dance on your grave.

Trump turns on former official who opposed Iran war

Now MAGA faces the difficult choice of which monster to side with.

Click here to see more cartoons.