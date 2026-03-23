President Donald Trump was asked about his decision to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons to U.S. airports in his attempt to bully Congress amid the ongoing government funding standoff.

“We put ICE, who are a very high level—I mean they really are a high level group of people, and they love it because they're able to now arrest illegals as they come into the country,” Trump bragged to a reporter on Monday. “That's very fertile territory.”

Trump quickly pivoted to the new excuse he’s giving for ICE’s confusing presence in domestic airports.

“But that's not why they're there,” he backtracked. “They're there, really there to help.”

Following his weekend announcement that ICE agents would be invading airports—an idea he may have cribbed from a Fox News caller—Trump refused to support a government funding deal that would have restored paychecks for Transportation Security Administration workers, whose increasing absences have contributed to widespread airport disruptions.

And while Trump’s decision to create havoc at American airports is an obvious waste of resources, Republican Rep. James Comer isn’t about to criticize it. In fact, he’s come up with a glowing defense for whatever terror Trump unleashes.

“I'm glad the president's put ICE in there for a multitude of reasons that’ll drive the Democrats crazy,” he told Fox Business flunky Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

x Comer on airports: "I'm glad the president has put ICE in there for a multitude of reasons. It'll drive the Democrats crazy."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 23, 2026 at 5:36 AM

Air travel costs skyrocketing because of Trump’s war in Iran? Outrageously long lines at the airport? You can’t afford stuff and won’t be able to take a vacation? Don’t you worry—all that matters is that Trump totally owned the libs!

Related | Long lines at the airport? Thank Trump for that.