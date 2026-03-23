President Donald Trump displayed his complete lack of human decency yet again, this time crowing about the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller on Saturday.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Apparently the previous national policy of hunting down, doxing, and firing anyone who in any way does not speak reverently of the dead only applied to Charlie Kirk?

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller died on March 20 at the age of 81.

And apparently now celebrating someone’s death is so old hat that Fox News didn’t even bother to cover Trump’s disgusting comments.

Last time I checked, even vaguely mentioning someone’s death in anything but glowing ways is not protected speech, per leading constitutional lawyer and Vice President JD Vance.

“The First Amendment protects a lot of very ugly speech but if you celebrate … Charlie Kirk’s death, you should not be protected from being fired for being a disgusting person,” he said.

Spoiler alert: there is no “you’re a disgusting person” exception to the First Amendment, but who can expect a Yale Law School graduate like Vance to keep up with such things?

Perhaps it’s simply that Charlie Kirk served his country so nobly, far in excess of Mueller?

Oh, wait. I’m getting word that Kirk never served and in fact refused to enlist once he got rejected from West Point.

So maybe Charlie Kirk had a lengthy career in other types of government service?

Wrong again. Kirk never had any government role save for attending one meeting as a member of the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, where he spent his time railing about how there better not be any woke shit being taught.

In contrast, Mueller served in Vietnam, voluntarily enlisting in the Marines after a friend from Princeton was killed.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk in 2018.

“I have been very lucky. I always felt I should spend some time paying it back. One of the reasons I went into the Marine Corps was because we lost a very good friend, a Marine in Vietnam, who was a year ahead of me at Princeton. There were a number of us who felt we should follow his example and at least go into the service. And it flows from there,” Mueller said of his service.

In fact, Mueller was so committed that he waited a full year for an injured knee to heal so that he could enlist. And while in Vietnam, he had to be airlifted out of the jungle after he was shot in the thigh, and he received a Bronze Star for rescuing a wounded Marine while under enemy fire.

He later received the Purple Heart, went on to spend years as an assistant U.S. attorney, headed the Criminal Division at the Department of Justice, and then served as FBI director.

Meanwhile, Trump got a friendly doctor to sign off on the claim that he had “bone spurs,” which gave him his fifth deferment after getting the first four because he was in college. Real American hero.

The comparison between how Trump treated Kirk’s death to Mueller’s says a lot about Trump—and it isn’t just about how much Trump hated Mueller for helming the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It's also about how Trump doesn’t value actual service to the country, but rather this lazy facsimile where patriotism just means threatening anyone who won’t conform to conservative views and displaying a laughable faux-piety.

Related | Draft dodger Trump makes Veterans Day about himself

Indeed, Trump doesn’t even respect the troops who are in Iran right now, denigrating the dignified transfer of the bodies of the soldiers who died for his misadventure abroad and offhandedly mentioning that, sure, more will probably have to die.

This isn’t new behavior for Trump, who went after actor and director Rob Reiner in a similarly disgusting way after he and his wife Michele were murdered, saying that his death was “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Contrast that with Trump’s lavish praise when Chuck Norris, a long-time hack conservative, passed.

“He was a great guy. He was a really good tough cookie. You didn't want to fight him. I can tell you, he was a tough, great guy. He was a great supporter,” Trump said.

A cartoon by Clay Jones.

And that’s what really matters to Trump: If you support him, your death is a tragedy and the nation should honor you. If you cross him, you are inherently bad and your death should be celebrated.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting that, as Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland pointed out, Trump “never said anything remotely so negative or definitive about the death of his long-time best friend Jeffrey Epstein.”

Trump’s comments about Mueller are terrible for their hypocrisy, but also because they highlight how Trump has destroyed common decency in discourse.

Using your private social media platform to gloat about the death of someone who served the country for decades and was the director of the FBI would have been unthinkable under any other president. But under Trump, it’s just the way of the world.