GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky took time away from running interference for President Donald Trump’s role in the Epstein files to appear on Fox Business to defend the administration’s war in Iran.

“I don't like where we are with having to fight this battle in Iran,” Comer said. “But remember, this is cleaning up Joe Biden and Barack Obama's mess.”

It’s just the latest in a string of dumb excuses made by craven Republican lawmakers as they attempt to justify Trump’s disastrous war.

When ordered to defend any of the Trump administration’s broken promises and failed policies, the GOP—not known for having fresh ideas—falls back on blaming former presidents.

The only real surprise here is that Comer didn’t also toss in the Clintons’ names.

Related | Trump turns on former official who opposed Iran war