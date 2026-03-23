President Donald Trump’s impulsive decision to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into U.S. airports has not impressed the millions of travelers stuck in long lines due to the Republican Party’s failure to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump’s rejection of Democrats’ proposals to fund the Transportation Security Administration has created chaotic travel conditions across the country, and travelers have begun pointing out the irony of it all. What could be more fitting than listening to MAGA music hero Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." while going nowhere fast?

x Incredible scene: Travelers wait on hours-long security line at George Bush International Airport in Houston while Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” blasts through the speakers. (video shared directly with me) — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T17:01:29.684Z

And what are Trump’s ICE goons doing to alleviate the mess he’s created? Not much, it seems. In fact, many ICE agents are dealing with their fear of cameras—and running away from travelers.

x ICE agents run from the press inside JFK airport as they are deployed with no masks. pic.twitter.com/fkYLcKa0fU — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) March 23, 2026

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey nailed the cynicism behind Trump’s move, calling it an “outrage.”

“He's taking the very same agency that has been bursting into our schools, into our churches, into our hospitals, into our courts, and even into the homes of Americans,” Booker said at a press conference Monday. “He's taking that agency that is recklessly out of control and bringing them to our airports under the lie that somehow this is going to help deal with the long lines that he created in the first place.

No lies detected.